New York City, NY

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Critics, Defends Met Gala 'Tax The Rich' Dress

By Samantha Lock
Newsweek
 8 days ago
The Democratic New York Representative stood by her outfit choice worn to the exclusive event, telling her detractors "the medium is the message"

Dale Brooks
8d ago

She doesn't talk about much of anything else besides what America needs to be doing to help foreigners when she should be worrying about helping the American people or what she really needs to do is move to one of them foreign countries and then she can help them all she wants with her evil radical witch !!

EM(MI)
8d ago

The 30,000 price for the ticket, must of came from the Democrats slush fund!

