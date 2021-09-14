CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviews & what's new: 6 Cape Cod theater shows worth a look

Cover picture for the articleCape Cod theaters have four shows to offer on stages this weekend, then two more shows will arrive next week to fill out the early fall season. So what's your pleasure? Eventide Theatre Company in Dennis is staging a poignant and sometimes funny story of a romance that doesn't end well, told unconventionally. Cape Rep Theatre in Brewster and ASA Theatre combine for a fresh perspective on a Shakespeare classic.

NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
