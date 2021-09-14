Getting ready: Fossil fuel harms are far-reaching
This is a Louisiana story, but it touches all of us. I grew up there, in a suburb of New Orleans in Jefferson Parish, now famous for disastrous flooding after Hurricane Ida. My brother still lives in the city. He’s a good deal older than I, frail, and until his recent evacuation to Florida, he enjoyed life in an assisted living residence. Fortunately, he had a way to escape the aftermath of the hurricane, which blew out the city’s electricity and phone service for many days.www.seacoastonline.com
