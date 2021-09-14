Getting ready: Fossil fuel harms are far-reaching

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Nearly 15% of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the United States have occurred in children — that’s more than 4.8 million young people. But data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from hospitals across the country suggest that people under the age of 18 have accounted for less than 2% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 — a total of 3,649 children between March 2020 and late August 2021. Some children do get very ill, and more than 420 have died of COVID-19 in the United States, but the majority of people with severe illness have been adults — a trend that has been borne out in many parts of the world. Research is beginning to reveal that the reason children have fared well against COVID-19 could lie in the innate immune response — the body’s crude but swift reaction to pathogens.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO