The Masked Singer is back! That means it’s time to sharpen those Wikipedia skills, and yell at Ken Jeong for bad guesses. When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in 2019, it was fun and silly little show. No one could have predicted the behemoth it would become. So far the reality competition show has received an Emmy nomination, a spinoff show in The Masked Dancer, and its own after show. And now it’s all coming back for a sixth season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes of The Masked Singer.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO