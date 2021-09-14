CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Thermal power generation share to become negligible in Colombia in 2030

By GlobalData Energy
power-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s latest report, ‘Colombia Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape,’ discusses the power market structure of Colombia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Mini-nukes and Musk’s batteries can solve the energy crisis

Before the IT revolution of home computers, semiconductors and the internet, innovation was often about new sources of power and their exploitation. The industrial revolution and the steam engine were built on coal, while the automobile and jet planes arrived because of oil. In a parallel vision of the post-war...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Thermal power will lead Saudi Arabia electricity till 2030 despite renewables growth

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Saudi Arabia Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape,’ discusses the power market structure of Saudi Arabia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generation#Colombia#Nuclear Power#Power Plants#Globaldata#Hydropower#The El Nino#The Colombian Government#Grupo Energia Bogota
etftrends.com

Solar Power Will Become a Major Source of Electricity in the U.S.

Solar energy is projected to make up to 40% of the United States’ electricity grid within 15 years. According to the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the U.S. would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity and continuously raise it year by year as the country shifts gears in its focus on renewable energy to address the threat of climate change, Reuters reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Low-cost gas and oil to help thermal power continue its dominance in Iran until 2030

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Iran Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape’ discusses the power market structure of Iran and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Siemens Energy to power Dubai waste project

Dubai Waste Management Company has appointed Germany’s Siemens Energy to supply power equipment for the $1.2bn waste-to-energy (WTE) project to be located in a former landfill site in Warsan in Dubai. The German firm will supply electrical house substations to deliver distributed power to the entire process plant, which ‘will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thedallasnews.net

Thermal Interface Materials Market 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global thermal interface materials market grew exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Thermal interface materials are widely used to facilitate heat dissipation between two heat-producing devices. They are generally made up of silicone and offer a thick bond line that aims to provide effective heat transfer while enhancing the performance and shelf life of electronic devices. Some of the commonly utilized thermal interface materials are adhesive tapes, phase-change materials, potting compounds, liquid adhesives, and gels and greases.
MARKETS
The Independent

Increase in homeowners seeking back-up generators as gas supply crisis deepens

A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK hopes to restore C02 supply to food industry within days

Britain’s business secretary said he hopes to reach an agreement Tuesday to restore carbon dioxide supplies to food processors and avert potential shortages and price increases as the country deals with the fallout from soaring energy prices.Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments came after crisis talks with the chief executive of CF Industries, which normally supplies the bulk of the carbon dioxide used by food processors but has suspended production because of high natural gas prices. “We’re hopeful that we can get something sorted today and get the production up and running in the next few days,” Kwarteng told the BBC ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Renewables giant Ørsted reveals multibillion-pound plans for Scotland

Ørsted pledges to invest billions of pounds in the Scottish supply chain if Crown Estate Scotland (CES) approves its proposals for 8.8GW of floating offshore wind projects. It is the latest pledge of important investment in the energy transition as ScotWind bidders battle to secure rights to develop major wind projects on the Scottish seabed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Adani Group plans to invest $20bn in renewable energy sector

Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group has announced plans to invest $20bn in the renewable energy segment over the next ten years. Addressing the JP Morgan India Investor Summit, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that the group will invest in renewable energy generation, component manufacturing, transmission and distribution. By 2025,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

NESF and Eelpower form battery storage joint venture in UK

UK-based renewable energy investment firm NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) has entered the country’s energy storage sector by forming a joint venture partnership with battery storage company Eelpower. The £100m ($137m) partnership includes a framework to acquire battery storage assets with up to 250MW of total capacity. NESF owns a 70%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Lightsource BP aims to develop 25GW of solar capacity by 2025

UK-based solar energy company Lightsource BP has announced a target of developing 25GW of solar power capacity by 2025, having secured a $1.8bn revolving credit facility and trade finance facility. The funding was supplied by ten global financial institutions and will be used to install solar facilities across Europe, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy and partners develop 3D printer for turbines

GE Renewable Energy has announced a research partnership with Fraunhofer IGCV and voxeljet to develop the world’s largest 3D printer for offshore wind applications. As part of the project, the partners are developing a large-format 3D printer capable of producing sand moulds to cast metal parts for use in an offshore wind turbine nacelle.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy