Residents given two weeks to dump debris; an event cancellation and good news for the Maritime Aquarium
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. City invites you to dump your stuff at Meadow Street transfer station. Dumping relief for Norwalkers is here. Construction debris, toilets, sinks, sheetrock, asphalt, concrete, and countertops aren’t accepted at Norwalk’s Crescent Street transfer station. But from Tuesday Sept. 14 until Tuesday Sept. 28, residents can dump these items at City Carting’s 18 Meadow St. transfer station, where the usual 1,000-pound minimum weight will be reduced to 100 pounds according to a press release. This special program is for City residents only. Commercial users are ineligible.www.nancyonnorwalk.com
