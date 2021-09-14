Residents given two weeks to dump debris; an event cancellation and good news for the Maritime Aquarium

Mayor Rilling and his team worked hard to keep us safe during the pandemic. I am proud to have been able to see firsthand the incredible work of his team, under his leadership, that tirelessly gave above and beyond every day. I want to especially thank Director Deanna D’Amore and the Health Department and Lamond Daniels and the Community Services Department. I am so glad that Mayor Rilling brought you to serve in Norwalk and am grateful that you were looking out for us all throughout this challenging time. Thank you so much for all you did and continue to do for our City.

NORWALK, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO