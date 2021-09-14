CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's cotton production to fall by 1 pc: Fitch

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, September 14 (ANI): Fitch Solutions said on Tuesday it expects cotton production in India to fall by one per cent year-on-year to 28.3 million 480lb bales in 2021-22 (previously two per cent growth) due to lacklustre rainfall throughout July and August, the main planting times. Rainfall in Gujarat --...

