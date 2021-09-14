CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

‘That was America’: Thousands pay respects to fallen Logansport Marine during procession, visitation

By Courtney Spinelli
cbs4indy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, Ind. — Family of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez always knew he was a hero but now people everywhere do, too. The 22-year-old from Logansport was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide attack at the airport in Kabul in late August. In an interview with CBS4 days after his family was given the life-changing news, Sanchez’s mother, Coral Briseño, shared what she learned about his final act of heroism.

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Logansport, IN
Logansport, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Life#U S Marine Corps#Veteran#Logansport Marine#The Patriot Guard#The U S Army#Lpd#Hoosiers#American#Sanche
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy