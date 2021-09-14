‘That was America’: Thousands pay respects to fallen Logansport Marine during procession, visitation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Family of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez always knew he was a hero but now people everywhere do, too. The 22-year-old from Logansport was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide attack at the airport in Kabul in late August. In an interview with CBS4 days after his family was given the life-changing news, Sanchez’s mother, Coral Briseño, shared what she learned about his final act of heroism.cbs4indy.com
Comments / 0