Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Two sacks in victory

Hargrave registered six tackles (three assists) and two sacks in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta. Both sacks came on fourth downs on successive drives in the fourth quarter as the Falcons were forced to go for it in order to try and claw their way back into the game. Nevertheless, it was a fine seasonal debut for Hargrave after an impressive camp and some doubt about his readiness after a recent ankle injury. The 28-year-old has never had more than 60 tackles or 6.5 sacks in a season.