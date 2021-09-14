CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

wtae.com

Tornado watch issued in western Pennsylvania expires

PITTSBURGH — The tornado watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon has expired.(Watch the latest forecast in the video player above.) Interactive radar: Track the storms moving through your area. Threat information posted by the National Weather Service indicated that "a couple tornadoes" are possible, along with isolated quarter-size...
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

NWS issues flash flood watch for Clinton County

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Clinton and Centre counties and other parts of central Pennsylvania. The heaviest rain is to fall from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning before tapering off:. Weather Alerts-Lock Haven, PA. Flash Flood Watch from WED 4:00...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 6:30 p.m. Storms are moving north at 40 miles per hour. The NWS said these storms are capable of producing 60 miles per hour winds. Those under the warning are advised to take shelter and to stay weather aware. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 6:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 22, 2021
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley, and Roanoke Valley. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pittsylvania FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in north central North Carolina, Rockingham and Stokes. In south central Virginia, Pittsylvania. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley, and Roanoke Valley. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes .Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be making a return to the region this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front pushes through. The heaviest rain looks to setup along the Blue Ridge into the southern Shenandoah Valley where the front looks to slow down later this evening into tonight. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected. Locally heavier mounts are possible especially where bands of rain train and upslope is maximized. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachians this afternoon, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region this afternoon and evening from the west, serving as a secondary producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley, and Roanoke Valley. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...and southeast Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, and Philadelphia. * From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is possible in the areas of heaviest rain.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike. * From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike. * From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * From 8 AM EDT Thursday through late Thursday night. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through Thursday afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early Thursday afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southern Westchester. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Pendleton. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 4 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash flooding is possible.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Middle Rouge River Near Dearborn Heights affecting Wayne County. Lower Rouge River At Dearborn affecting Wayne County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. North Branch Clinton Near Mt Clemens affecting Macomb County. Clinton River At Mt. Clemens affecting Macomb County. Clinton River Near Clinton Township affecting Macomb County. Saginaw River At Saginaw affecting Saginaw and Bay Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Lower Rouge River At Dearborn. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 11.0 feet early Thursday morning.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Rockingham, Stokes, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes; Surry FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in north central North Carolina, Rockingham, Stokes, and Surry. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Roanoke, and Rockbridge. * Through Thursday morning * Deep tropical moisture ahead of a cold front continues to move across the mid- Atlantic this afternoon, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be highest along and east of the Blue Ridge. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge and Roanoke Valley. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low- lying areas.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.0 feet. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 06/27/2003. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.0 Wed 8 pm 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.0 8.8
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...and southeast Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, and Philadelphia. * From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is possible in the areas of heaviest rain.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * From Friday morning until further notice. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 12.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 04/02/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 9.9 Wed 8 pm 10.4 11.6 12.0 11.9 11.3
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

