CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore today, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. The Watch area received generally 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain today that could result in flash flooding.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore today, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. The Watch area received generally 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain today that could result in flash flooding.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast North Carolina, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. In northeast South Carolina, Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Northern Horry and Williamsburg. * Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore this morning, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. Areas across the NC Watch area received generally 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 5 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. The SC Watch area generally received 1 to 2 inches with pockets of up to 3 inches near the NC-SC border. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain producing showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning that could result in flash flooding.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 23/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.9 N/A Minor 23/12 PM 5.3 0.6 0.6 N/A None 24/12 AM 5.1 0.4 0.6 N/A None 24/01 PM 5.2 0.5 0.6 N/A None 25/01 AM 5.0 0.3 0.7 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
County
Baldwin County, AL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON Water levels in the lower Cape Fear River will fall below minor flooding thresholds after 1 PM.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Crisp; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile across parts of north and central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.0 feet. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 06/27/2003. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.0 Wed 8 pm 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.0 8.8
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * From Friday morning until further notice. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 12.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 04/02/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 9.9 Wed 8 pm 10.4 11.6 12.0 11.9 11.3
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mobile Coastal#The Flash Flood Watch
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through Thursday afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early Thursday afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 7.6 feet. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 10/11/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.5 Wed 8 pm 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.9 7.8
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...and southeast Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, and Philadelphia. * From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is possible in the areas of heaviest rain.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 200 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * From late Thursday night to early Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 7.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is going into flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house will be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 10/17/1938.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through Thursday afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early Thursday afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford. * From 4 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike. * From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Augusta The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Craigsville... Augusta Springs Middlebrook... Summerdean Buffalo Gap... Christian This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Route 42 between Craigsville and Augusta Springs Augusta Springs Rd along Little Calfpasture River Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chemung, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chemung; Steuben FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford. * From 4 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.5 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.3 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.7 0.0 0.2 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.6 0.9 0.7 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy