GBP/USD jumps to fresh session tops, 1.3900 mark back in sight

Summary: The US Dollar ended a volatile session higher against most of its rivals. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said that the Fed would likely start reducing its bond purchases as soon as November. The hawkish rhetoric saw traders drive the Greenback sharply higher before gains were trimmed. Worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande missing a payment eased after they said that would be able to pay interest on an onshore bond. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, climbed 0.27% to 93.45 from 93.20, a fresh one-month high. Sterling slid 0.33% to 1.3615 (1.3660) ahead of today’s Bank of England meeting. The Euro fell through the 1.1700 support level, settling at 1.1688 at the close in New York, down 0.29%. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged which was widely expected. The USD/JPY pair rebounded to 109.80 from 109.22 yesterday on the market’s improved risk tone. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar grinded modestly higher to finish at 0.7240 from 0.7227. The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2775 (1.2825) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was last at 0.7005 from 0.7007. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) slumped to 6.4650 from 6.4825 yesterday on the Evergrande developments. Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW settled 1.19% higher to 34,310 (33,907) while the S&P 500 added 1.15% to 4,400 (4,350 yesterday). Global bond yields were mixed. The US bond curve narrowed. The US 2-year Treasury rate was up at 0.24% (0.21%) while the benchmark 10-year note yield dipped to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. Other global bond yields were little changed.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO