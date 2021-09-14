CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD jumps to fresh session tops, 1.3900 mark back in sight

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD caught fresh bids on Tuesday and built on the overnight rebound from sub-1.3800 levels. The USD retreated further from two-week tops and was seen as a key factor that provided a boost. Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD losses and cap any further gains for the major.

