Visual Art

House OS by 1-1 Architects

 8 days ago

House OS is a modern two-family house located in Aichi, Japan, designed in 2018 by 1-1 Architects. It is a plan for a two-family house for the owner who runs a tropical plant farm with the whole family. In the countryside of Japan, legal farmland and residential land are adjacent to each other and are mixed. The owner of this project also purchased a site consisting of three types of land: “residential land”, ” farmland (with a road)” and ” farmland (without a road)”. At first glance, these lands seem to be one, but there is a strong invisible borderline between neighboring lands as stipulated by law. By focusing on the borderline of the neighboring land, we propose a new landscape of rural farmland and residential land. Therefore, we built separate buildings (houses, agricultural warehouses, greenhouses) that comply with the laws of each of the three lands, just near the border of the adjacent land. With this layout plan, the outer shape of one building is completed while jumping over the boundary of the site. As a result, the borderline of the neighboring land disappears, and the owner can live like a house built on one big land. On the other hand, to show that the land of each building is different, we designed a very narrow gap between the three buildings.

Akizuki No Tori House by Fujiwalabo

Akizuki No Tori House is a modern guesthouse located in Akizuki, Japan, designed in 2018 by Fujiwalabo. Akizuki is an old village formed in a valley carved out by the flow of the Notori River and has long been known as a famous place for its clean, clear water. Most houses in the town still dig wells for their own drinking supply, and the crops grown in the surrounding fields are particularly delicious. The streets are lined with ancient stone walls, samurai houses and machiya townhouses. It is a pristine town, very much rooted in the history and culture of the area.
Grand Apartment by Yodezeen Architects

Grand Apartment is a luxury home located in Kiev, Ukraine, designed in 2021 by Yodezeen Architects. The overall concept of the space was developed taking into account the principles of combining elements and textures, which together would create an optical harmony and perfection. Stone, wood, and metal are connected, smoothly bending, or even look as if they are a single whole organism.
House of the Month: 1 Vanguard Way

Float above the everyday in this modern treehouse, designed by internationally acclaimed Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. Situated within the sustainable-living enclave Urban Reserve, this mansion, simply put, is a work of art. The cantilevered design is stunning and practical, giving shade to the first two levels of this modern home and offering a nature-immersive living experience throughout. Ordered vertically, the third and main living level floats above the lower levels, showcasing an unmatched view of White Rock Creek Trail through the floor-to-ceiling, Low-E windows. A sleek, hanging rusted metal screen is the home's most unique stylized detail — providing both privacy and welcome shade. Private guest quarters with two bedrooms occupy the ground floor, alongside a Japanese koi pond, while the second-floor features open outdoor living and dining. This home offers the perfect space for dinner parties and holiday gatherings of friends and family.
ONA House by Anna Solaz

ONA House is a modern apartment redesigned in 2020 by Anna Solaz, located in Liria, Spain. Casa Ona is the transformation of an existing building from the 90s conceived as an architecture office into mixed-use; housing and office. The existing building was characterized by open spaces and the use of...
Arrow View by AR Design Studio

Arrow View is a contemporary extension to a single family house located in Herefordshire, England, UK, designed in 2021 by AR Design Studio. Arrow View is a bespoke contemporary extension project completed in summer of 2021 by award winning Winchester based architects AR Design Studio. Situated within the idyllic countryside of Herefordshire, close to the Welsh border, the original cottage dates back to pre-19th century. The new extension connects the cottage with an adjacent annex, replacing two garden rooms that were impractical for use throughout the year.
Handling the Scenery by Daniel Scerri Periti

Handling the Scenery is a contemporary apartment located in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta, designed in 2015 by Daniel Scerri Periti. We were approached with a request to design the furnishings for an existing 'finished' apartment. The intention was to move in relatively fast, and the property already had an existing marble floor, kitchen and bathrooms which had to be kept. The property also boasted a fantastic 270 degree view, seen from most of the apartment. The clients had a very important role in the completion of the project. They were very involved during the design process and through various decoration choices. The final design was kept as a rigid guideline when faced with picking out all the different elements.
TA Apartment by Maya Sheinberger

TA Apartment is a modern home located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2021 by Maya Sheinberger. The apartment: a 135 sq.m. apartment in a building that was in the process of a complete renovation in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood in Tel Aviv. Originally, the apartment consisted of four bedrooms,...
Villa Courbe by SAOTA

Villa Courbe is a contemporary single-family house located in Lac Leman, Switzerland, designed in 2018 by SAOTA. The inspiration for the undulating roof design came from the nearby mountain profile as there's a distinctive valley that aligns perfectly with the site. Creating a powerful connection with the immediate landscape and the views beyond.
