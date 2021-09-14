CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas

By Gregorio Vázquez
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the shortage of inputs for the production of electronic devices, the lack of containers, the increase of up to 300% of international freight of goods (in the case of Mexico from Asia, freight increases between 900% and up to 1000%) As well as a reduction in port activity in key ports for international trade, there could be a shortage of products for dates of high demand such as Good End, Christmas and the Three Wise Men , especially in electronic products, toys and clothing, as highlighted by an analysis from Drip Capital México , a fintech specialized in financing exporters and importers.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
The Conversation U.S.

Global shortage of shipping containers highlights their importance in getting goods to Amazon warehouses, store shelves and your door in time for Christmas

Perhaps you’re snacking on a banana, sipping some coffee or sitting in front of your computer and taking a break from work to read this article. Most likely, those goods – as well as your smartphone, refrigerator and virtually every other object in your home – once were loaded onto a large container in another country and traveled thousands of miles via ships crossing the ocean before ultimately arriving at your doorstep.
INDUSTRY
Turnto10.com

Start shopping now: Experts say supply chain issues could cause holiday shortages

(WKRC/WBMA) — There are fewer than 100 shopping days until Christmas. While some may loathe that reminder, there's reason to take heed. Global supply chain disruptions are expected to make delivery times longer. Companies are still trying to recover from the beginning of the pandemic. While countries have reopened, so...
SHOPPING
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mexico#Drip Capital M Xico#Fintech#Drip Capital#Yantian#Alix Partners#Asian#Cross Trade#European#Mexican
WNCY

COVID creates shortages of an array of U.S. medical supplies

(Reuters) – Shortages of masks and gloves that marked the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have spread to a host of other items needed at medical facilities in the United States, from exam tables and heart defibrillators to crutches and IV poles. It can now take up to five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAW

Supply shortages create busy time for heating service

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm September weather is perhaps a distraction from the fact that winter is just around the corner in Wisconsin. As the cooler temperatures eventually come in, it’s important to check the status of heating services before it’s too late. The pandemic has caused a...
SCHOFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
China
wraltechwire.com

Kenan Institute: Supply shortages here to stay?

CHAPEL HILL – In the wake of the pandemic, global supply chain challenges have driven massive product shortages and rising prices on goods, from cars and building supplies to electronics, medicine and more. As the Delta variant causes COVID-19 surges across the United States, and the global response continues to...
ECONOMY
ouraynews.com

Farmers hit with price hikes, supply shortages

From being nestled under soil, piled into trucks, sent down conveyor belts and driven on to Walmart, Kroger and Aldi stores, the potatoes from Reid Mattive’s San Luis Valley farm have never been more expensive to grow. Tires and machinery are hard to locate. The prices for fertilizer, fuel and...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Supply chain issues: Retailers say shortages are unprecedented

Industry experts warn the current supply problems and product shortages could be "the final straw for some" firms. How are small independent traders coping?. 'We're getting an order delivered and half of it is missing'. Steve Kerrison, 55, has spent his life steeped in the toy industry. From the age...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Will Supply-Chain Shortages Bounce Retailers Into Bankruptcy?

Four retailers went bankrupt in just the past three weeks alone. Inventory might spell the difference between survival and insolvency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Reuters

Britain's M&S confident of full supply of turkeys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects to receive all of the turkeys it has ordered for Christmas despite industry supply chain disruption including a shortage of carbon dioxide, it said on Wednesday. “We remain confident we will have a full supply of turkeys this...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
hermoney.com

How the Supply Shortage Will Affect the 2021 Holiday Season

Plus: what you should know about the raising debt ceiling, and why Congress will start conserving cash flow. Not subscribed to HerMoney’s weekly newsletters yet? This is what you’re missing! Here’s a look at what we published in our “This Week In Your Wallet” newsletter, Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Subscribe Today!
RETAIL
BBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Factories struggle to meet demand amid supply chain crisis – survey

UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply as they struggled to meet demand amid the supply chain crisis, according to a survey.The latest industrial trends survey by the CBI business body revealed manufacturers reported order books at their strongest level since records began in 1977.Export order books also hit their highest level since March 2019.Amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demandAnna Leach, CBI deputy chief economistHowever, output growth dropped for the second month in a row, slowing to its lowest level...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy