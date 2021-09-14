Virginia’s Revenue Collections Jump Nearly Twenty Percent In August
Despite the pandemic, Virginia saw revenue collections jump more than 18 percent in August over the same period last year. Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement and says the figures show Virginia’s roaring economy is continuing. The Governor attributed the strong recovery to fiscally responsible stewardship that also resulted in a historic two point six billion dollar surplus, that’s the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. Year to date, revenue collections are up five point two percent.www.supertalk929.com
