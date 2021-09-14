CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia’s Revenue Collections Jump Nearly Twenty Percent In August

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the pandemic, Virginia saw revenue collections jump more than 18 percent in August over the same period last year. Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement and says the figures show Virginia’s roaring economy is continuing. The Governor attributed the strong recovery to fiscally responsible stewardship that also resulted in a historic two point six billion dollar surplus, that’s the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. Year to date, revenue collections are up five point two percent.

www.supertalk929.com

