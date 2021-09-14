CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Grotesquely Unfair': Hochul Blasts Texas Abortion Law, Vows to Bolster Right to Choose

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she went whitewater rafting when she was three-month pregnant with her daughter because she had no idea she was carrying a baby. In a stand against Texas' recent abortion law that prohibits anyone from terminating their pregnancy once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, the Democratic governor reaffirmed Monday that abortion rights will be protected in the state of New York and criticized Texas' "heartbeat bill."

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 2

Guest
8d ago

And if politicians are saying the right to choose for their own body ,then why cant i choose to not vacinate for MY body. Its my body my choice

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Andrew Cuomo

Comments / 0

Community Policy