‘Grotesquely Unfair': Hochul Blasts Texas Abortion Law, Vows to Bolster Right to Choose
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she went whitewater rafting when she was three-month pregnant with her daughter because she had no idea she was carrying a baby. In a stand against Texas' recent abortion law that prohibits anyone from terminating their pregnancy once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, the Democratic governor reaffirmed Monday that abortion rights will be protected in the state of New York and criticized Texas' "heartbeat bill."www.nbcnewyork.com
