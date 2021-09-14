CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager charged with killing 86-year-old army veteran in Preston

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
A teenager has been charged over the death of an army veteran who was attacked outside his home in Preston .

Lancashire Police said Frank Fishwick, 86, was assaulted after he confronted a group of youths in the Fulwood area of the city at around 3pm on Friday.

Mr Fishwick, who served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers, was taken to hospital.

He suffered a fractured nose in the attack and died on Saturday.

Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive in Preston has been charged with manslaughter.

He will appear later at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Detectives said Mr Fishwick was attacked when he confronted youths who had congregated in a stairwell close to his house.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose.

In a statement released earlier this week, Mr Fishwick's family paid tribute to the "adored father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by friends and family".

"He served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers and committed his working life to Leyland Motors.

"He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many.”

Mark Haworth-Oates, Lancashire Police detective chief inspector, said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick's family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.

"Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident. However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward."

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg teenager indicted in death of 11-year-old cousin

A Vicksburg teenager accused of the June 8 shooting death of his 11-year-old cousin has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury. Thomas Erwin Hardmon, 14, is charged in the indictment with manslaughter by culpable negligence in the shooting, which claimed the life of his cousin, Rashawn Wilbert. He is accused of pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at the boy and pulling the trigger. Hardmon has been certified to stand trial as an adult.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Frederick News-Post

Murder suspect recants confession, but judge denies motion to suppress police interview

A Frederick teen who police say previously confessed to fatally shooting a Hagerstown girl testified Tuesday he did not commit murder. Public defenders representing Richard Cartnail, 17, sought to suppress statements made by the defendant during a July 1, 2020, interrogation by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Cartnail was 16 at the time he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Tykerria Dawson, whom police said he was dating. Her body was found June 27, 2020, near a creek at the end of Briargrove Court, according to charging documents.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Convicted Of Murdering His Wife In 2018 Sentenced To Life In Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 59-year-old Cleveland DeShields was sentenced to life in prison with the first 25 years to be served without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of his wife, Wanda Diggins. “This case is another heartbreaking example of the devastating outcome of domestic violence,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I want to encourage any resident experiencing violence in their home to immediately contact the SAO tip line at 1-877-SAO-4TIP to be connected to resources that could save their life.” On Nov. 2, 2018, just after 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1700 block of N. Bentlou...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

