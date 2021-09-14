Teenager charged with killing 86-year-old army veteran in Preston

A teenager has been charged over the death of an army veteran who was attacked outside his home in Preston .

Lancashire Police said Frank Fishwick, 86, was assaulted after he confronted a group of youths in the Fulwood area of the city at around 3pm on Friday.

Mr Fishwick, who served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers, was taken to hospital.

He suffered a fractured nose in the attack and died on Saturday.

Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive in Preston has been charged with manslaughter.

He will appear later at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Detectives said Mr Fishwick was attacked when he confronted youths who had congregated in a stairwell close to his house.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose.

In a statement released earlier this week, Mr Fishwick's family paid tribute to the "adored father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by friends and family".

"He served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers and committed his working life to Leyland Motors.

"He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many.”

Mark Haworth-Oates, Lancashire Police detective chief inspector, said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick's family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.

"Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident. However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward."