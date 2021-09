NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a big day for the Big Apple. Broadway returns after 18 months of darkness in the Theater District. The curtain rises Tuesday on five of the most popular shows on stage. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, they’re picking up tickets, showing proof of vaccination, and — after shuffling through security — they settle in their theater seats. That includes Carole Bell, from Columbus, Ohio, who said for her no trip to New York City is complete without seeing a Broadway show. “I’m just thrilled that New York is back,” Bell said. “I’ll always come back.” “I was just so happy...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO