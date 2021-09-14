'The New South Asian Underground' – Dialled In Festival Is a Historic Moment

Haseeb Iqbal spotlights the underreported impact of influential South Asian pioneers in the UK. As a South Asian who has spent the past two decades growing up in London, I have never struggled to establish and deepen my cultural interests in this ever-bustling metropolis. There has always been so much that I can relate to and there constantly seem to be new and exciting energies presenting themselves via different eye-opening art-forms in all corners of the city. However, much of the culture that has presented itself to me across my life been a product of either white or Black heritage. For some reason, Brown culture has always been harder to find and less excitingly received by those around me. This was something I didn’t appreciate until only a couple of years ago, at which point I realised that there was a clear and alarming void in the knowledge I had, and pride I felt, regarding my own heritage. I believe this had been due to a couple of reasons: firstly, there being a lack of accessible, and rounded, representation of people from South Asia on a mainstream scale in this country throughout my upbringing. And secondly, a lack of both positivity and balance in the way that my culture was taught to me in school, as well as presented to me via various lenses of the media. It was this lack of positivity and depth that offered space for the negative, ill-informed stereotypes of what a country like Pakistan represented to garner more momentum and inform those around me, as well as myself too. Suddenly, a complex, multi-dimensional narrative becomes distilled into a spectacle of lazy simplicity. Positive histories become forgotten and people become influenced by careless sentiments rather than factual information. An entrenched ignorance grows and any sense of coherent dialogue becomes harder to achieve because of how we have been conditioned to treat a culture.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO