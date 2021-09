University rose to #59 in the nation for launching low-income students into trajectories of success. U.S. News & World Report recently announced their 2022 College Rankings that once again saw UMass Dartmouth named a "2022 Best College" and significantly jump up the ranks on national student social mobility. The University was ranked #59 in the nation, up from #76 in 2021, and remains #2 in Massachusetts and #3 in New England.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO