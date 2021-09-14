LearnExperts Transforms Online Training Solutions Through AI, Raises $1.25M
Platform achieves rapid course creation, disrupting a booming learning technology market. LearnExperts, developers of a creator platform that achieves rapid course creation through artificial intelligence (AI), announced the close of its oversubscribed $1.25M seed round with participation from Sand Hill North, MaRS IAF, and Capital Angel, Maple Leaf Angel, and Georgian Angel networks, including six women investors.martechseries.com
Comments / 0