Hancock County, IN

Nonprofits could get COVID aid

By Jessica Karins
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — Hancock County is working on a potential methodology that nonprofits will be able to use to request money from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, which they could use to either make up for shortfalls caused by COVID-19 or to upgrade their capacity to serve. The county is...

www.greenfieldreporter.com

The Cherry Hill Sun

Commissioners release $8 million to nonprofits for COVID-19 relief

Not-for-profit organizations throughout Camden County will be eligible for up to $500,000 in grant funding as part of the Commissioner Board’s COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program. The grants are intended to support organizations which serve vulnerable and at-need populations within the county; provide on-demand pandemic-focused services that are critical to the county’s public health and safety response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and strengthen the county’s travel, tourism, and hospitality industries whose operations have been substantially affected by the pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wibwnewsnow.com

Federal COVID Aid Dispute In Committee

A plan in Kansas to allocate $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to retention incentives for nurses and frontline workers has stalled because of top Republican legislators’ concerns about which hospitals would receive the money and how the funds would be spent. The bipartisan pandemic response advisory task force...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Humanities offers pandemic relief aid for state nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants are available for humanities-focused, nonprofit organizations in the state that have struggled as a result of the pandemic. The organization will be offering two different types of grants, Relief Operating Grants and Recovery Program Grants. The Relief...
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Letter to the editor: Residents have little voice in development decisions

This is an open letter to all Hancock County officials who vote or have influence on tax abatements, industrial development decisions and rezoning requests. While it was encouraging to see the Hancock County Council take action on modifying the tax abatement structure to have less negative impact on schools and public services, it was disheartening to read in the Sept. 10, 2021, edition of the Daily Reporter that the county council actually gave initial approval in a 6-1 vote for an abatement on a proposed building that Exeter Property Group wants to develop at 3826 and 3838 W. County Road 300N. (Thank you to Keely Butrum for casting that No vote.) The problem? The matter of the rezoning for this development has not yet been heard by the Hancock County Plan Commission, and the council’s action will have a chilling effect on the opportunity for property owners to remonstrate.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wnax.com

Frontline Grocery Workers Getting Pandemic Aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farmworkers and meat packing workers with pandemic related costs. Included in that is a pilot program of $20 million being provided to support grocery workers. Nebraska Grocery Industry Association Executive Director Ansley Fellers says that aid is welcome for her industry’s workers as well as for their employers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foxbaltimore.com

Nonprofit organizations in Baltimore can get stimulus money. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is encouraging nonprofit organizations to apply for money made available through the American Rescue Plan. The city will be getting $641 million dollars of funding from the bill. Baltimore City agencies can also apply for the money. “In a city like Baltimore with deep systemic...
BALTIMORE, MD
my40.tv

Nonprofits for abuse survivors seek COVID-19 funds from Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Domestic violence programs in the mountains are begging for help as they struggle under key federal funding cuts. "The impact of this funding reduction really can’t be underestimated," Helpmate executive director April Burgess-Johnson said. Leaders of programs like Helpmate, Pisgah Legal Services and The Mediation Center...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Roanoke nonprofit receives more than $585,000 in federal funding to aid victims

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit now has more funding to put towards helping adults and children who are victims of assault and violence. The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society will receive more than $585,000 from the Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Program of the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to provide legal services, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
ROANOKE, VA
thecentersquare.com

Ohioans could get another incentive to receive COVID vaccine

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said another taxpayer-funded vaccine incentive program could be possible as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise around the state. The program would be the third DeWine has used as an effort increase Ohio’s vaccination rate, which stands at 49% of...
LOTTERY
Austin Weekly News

Oak Park nonprofits with West Side clientele get federal funds

Crossing Austin Boulevard: This story is part of an ongoing series of articles that Austin Weekly News publishes about issues, events, people, places and things that take place west of Austin Boulevard, but that nonetheless resonate to the east of it, as well. Beyond Hunger and Housing Forward, both nonprofits...
OAK PARK, IL
Greenfield Daily Reporter

County adds COVID-19 death

HANCOCK COUNTY — The county recorded a new COVID-19 death Thursday, raising its total to 160. The latest fatality was a woman in her 70s who died on Sept. 14, according to information from the Indiana Department of Health. Hancock County also added 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising that...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Pandemic led to increase in library online sources

A national survey finds that libraries are bridging the technology gap even more during a pandemic, and the Hancock County Public Library is also seeing an increase in remote usage. As the nation celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month this September, a new report from the Public Library Association details how...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE

