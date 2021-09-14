Nonprofits could get COVID aid

This is an open letter to all Hancock County officials who vote or have influence on tax abatements, industrial development decisions and rezoning requests. While it was encouraging to see the Hancock County Council take action on modifying the tax abatement structure to have less negative impact on schools and public services, it was disheartening to read in the Sept. 10, 2021, edition of the Daily Reporter that the county council actually gave initial approval in a 6-1 vote for an abatement on a proposed building that Exeter Property Group wants to develop at 3826 and 3838 W. County Road 300N. (Thank you to Keely Butrum for casting that No vote.) The problem? The matter of the rezoning for this development has not yet been heard by the Hancock County Plan Commission, and the council’s action will have a chilling effect on the opportunity for property owners to remonstrate.

