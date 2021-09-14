CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Once the Pandemic Recedes, Where Will the Real Estate Investment Opportunities Be?

By Dwight Kay
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs87m_0bvOpuYm00
Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has been kinder to some real estate asset classes than others. Proactive investors can take advantage of opportunities with the potential to build wealth and generate income from investment real estate, particularly tax-advantaged investments.

Not all investment real estate asset classes are created equal. Some pose much more inherent risk than others. These include hotels, oil- and gas-related properties, and senior care facilities. These three property types carry much greater risk for different reasons, with the pandemic offering the most recent proof of their volatility. Best they be avoided as a general matter unless investors are extremely comfortable with the potential loss of their principal invested.

The pandemic has been kinder to some real estate asset classes than others:

  • Industrial properties, particularly those that are occupied by logistics and shipping companies or serve as distribution hubs themselves, have performed especially well as the long-term trend toward e-commerce accelerated. (Many people who previously had resisted home delivery of goods and services embraced the concept during the pandemic.) Increased demand for delivery is expected to have positive implications for industrial real estate for years to come.
  • Multifamily properties also have performed relatively well during the pandemic — notwithstanding eviction moratoriums — thanks to help for tenants in the form of direct aid and rental payment assistance, as well as forbearance from landlords. As the federal eviction moratorium winds down, multifamily assets may get a new boost as some units turn over.
  • Office and retail properties have been a mixed bag during the pandemic, with suburban office prices rising in 2021 over 2020, while downtown office property prices declined year over year, according to second-quarter sales price data from Real Capital Analytics. Meantime, retail property prices as a class have stabilized in 2021, with some sectors (such as net-leased assets) outperforming the retail market as a whole.

Options for Investing in Income Properties

There are multiple ways to invest in income properties as the pandemic recedes. You can buy the stock of real estate investment trusts (REITs), purchase assets outright yourself and manage them daily, or invest in Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) as a direct investment or turnkey 1031 exchange solution. All have their potential advantages and drawbacks.

With public REITs you get a high level of liquidity but little diversity from the broader stock market, as REITs tend to rise and fall with equity markets. You also have to pay capital gains tax on any REIT share gains, which can create tax liabilities of 40% or more.

Sole, direct ownership of investment real estate is another way to tap the market’s potential to generate income and appreciation. But while many people are initially enamored of being a landlord, the real-world headaches of tenants, toilets and trash are enough to dampen the enthusiasm of even the most exuberant investors. Plus having all your eggs in one basket provides no diversification.

With Delaware Statutory Trusts, investors in many ways have the potential to experience the best of both worlds: Direct real estate ownership of diverse assets without the hassles and stresses of being a landlord.

DSTs can hold title to all manner of investment real estate, with investors passively participating. There is the potential to generate income (positive cash flow) and appreciation — just like with sole, direct ownership. There also are other tax advantages of real estate investment, including depreciation deductions to help shelter income. And DSTs are 1031-exchange eligible, unlike many other real estate co-investment structures, which means that any capital gains on the sale of assets can be deferred if the proceeds are reinvested into other income properties … which may help investors build wealth.

DSTs have relatively low minimum investment amounts — typically $100,000. Many investors own shares of multiple DSTs as a diversification strategy. Some DSTs are structured as all-cash Delaware Statutory Trusts whereby there is no risk of a lender foreclosure, and others are structured with nonrecourse long-term fixed-rate financing for those investors seeking a leveraged DST offering. To learn more about DSTs, visit www.kpi1031.com.

Where Is the Real Estate Market Headed?

What lasting impacts will the pandemic have on the investment real estate market? My crystal ball is in the shop (Please forgive me!) and some of the impacts remain to be seen, including on the downtown office sector. But, regardless, real estate is likely to remain an attractive asset class for many investors interested in diversification and the pursuit of income and appreciation. (As always, diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses, and income and appreciation are never guaranteed with any investments.)

The key is to identify attractive opportunities, fully vet them, and consider the tax implications of the various real estate investment structures, which have implications for returns.

Securities offered through Growth Capital Services, member FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 582 Market Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104. Potential returns and appreciation are never guaranteed and loss of principal is possible. Please speak with your CPA and attorney for tax and legal advice.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Founder and CEO, Kay Properties and Investments, LLC

Dwight Kay is the Founder and CEO of Kay Properties and Investments LLC. Kay Properties is a national 1031 exchange investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of 1031 exchange properties, custom 1031 exchange properties only available to Kay clients, independent advice on sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each 1031 exchange offering (typically 20-40 offerings) and a 1031 secondary market.

Comments / 0

Related
mckissock.com

How the Commercial Real Estate Market Is Adapting to Post-Pandemic Needs

From opening up restaurants for dine-in service to loosening restrictions on travel, the country is getting back to normal in a mostly post-pandemic world. However, some things may never go back to “normal” — like the way we work. Over the past year, working from home transitioned from “temporary” to...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Groundfloor Launches App To Invest In Real Estate With As Little As $1

The real estate investment platform Groundfloor launched its first mobile app Wednesday that combines the concept of traditional savings accounts with real estate investing. The Stairs app allows investors to deposit as little as $1 and earn an annual interest rate of 4%-6%, according to a Groundfloor press release. How...
TECHNOLOGY
Jano le Roux

Pandemic cash grab: Los Angeles real estate agents heavily profiting from the pandemic

“As home prices continue to inch up, real estate agents are posting record profits,” Mr. A (who asked that his identity stays confidential) a real estate executive at a prominent Los Angeles residential real estate firm shares. The pandemic economy has driven Southern California’s competitive housing market into overdrive, to the point that a distinguishing symbol of wealth — the million-dollar house — has become the standard in an increasing number of locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Real Capital Analytics#Reit#Delaware Statutory Trusts#Dst
KTEN.com

Learn real estate investing with these 5 strategies

Originally Posted On: https://azbigmedia.com/real-estate/learn-real-estate-investing-with-these-5-strategies/. Are you entertaining the idea of investing in real estate?. If so, it’s a good idea to learn real estate investing in all its facets. This way, you’ll be able to find a strategy that aligns with your skills, financial position, and knowledge. Real estate is...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

BC Partners Real Estate makes first investment in Germany

BC Partners Real Estate (BCPRE), the real estate investment arm of BC Partners has made its first investment in Germany. The financial terms and seller were not disclosed. The BC Partners European Real Estate I Fund (BCPERE I), which is advised by BCPRE, has acquired the property known as Alte Post Kreuzberg at Tempelhofer Ufer 1 in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district.
WORLD
The Motley Fool

REITs 101: Investing in Commercial Real Estate Through Stocks

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, give everyday investors the ability to invest in commercial real estate assets through the stock market. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 3, Millionacres senior real estate specialist Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses the basics of REITs and why investors should become familiar with them.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Data Protection Challenges and Opportunities in Real Estate

The real estate industry is rapidly changing. For a long time, experts in the US would correlate the growth of properties with the availability of community amenities, population densities and proximity to the city center. According to the McKinsey & Company, relating data to property value is increasingly difficult in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

Real Estate Investment Trusts: What They Are and How to Invest in Them

A REIT (pronounced REET), or real estate investment trust, is an entity that holds a portfolio of commercial real estate or real estate loans. Congress created REITs in 1960 to provide all investors, especially small investors, with access to income-producing commercial real estate. REITs combine the best features of real estate and stock investment.
REAL ESTATE
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Standard Real Estate Investments and Belay Investment Group announce strategic investment program

Standard Real Estate Investments, a minority-owned real estate private equity firm focused on providing joint venture equity to developers, has formed a strategic investment program with Belay Investment Group. The investment program will leverage Standard’s expertise in development to invest joint venture equity in ground-up projects nationwide, across asset types...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Axios

First look: Real estate firms invest $140 million in climate tech

Large real estate companies are putting $140 million into a climate tech fund that aims to help decarbonize the sector, according to an announcement Monday morning from the venture firm Fifth Wall. Why it matters: The funding round, which includes some of the largest players in the industry, signals growing...
REAL ESTATE
Los Angeles Business Journal

Standard Real Estate Launches With Focuses on Minority Investments

Hollywood-based Standard Real Estate Investments is making an investment in diversity. Founded by real estate veterans Robert Jue and Jerome Nichols, the commercial real estate firm is focused on providing joint venture equity to developers and improving access to capital for women and minority developers. “Like everybody else during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realtybiznews.com

Hard Money Loans – When a Real Estate Investment Needs Fast Financing

There are many ways to successfully invest in real estate. Hard money lending isn’t heard about as much these days but still has a valuable place in the investing world. Hard money lenders generally don’t value real estate in the same ways as most investors and other real estate professionals. Hard money loans can be easier to get, but they can be expensive. Despite the cost, they’re an essential tool for investors. Knowing when to use hard money and how to get it is critical.
REAL ESTATE
cuereport.com

Real Estate Services Market Forecast 2020-2025, Latest Trends and Opportunities

A Research study on Real Estate Services Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Real Estate Services market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Real Estate Services market. the Real Estate Services Market Analysis aims to...
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

New Online Course on Real Estate Investment Trusts Set to Launch Oct. 19

Jonathan Morris, a former executive at three publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REIT), is looking to fill a void he sees in the industry’s knowledge about REITs. Morris, a 30-year commercial real estate veteran who has taught at Georgetown University for the past 11 years, is launching the REIT Academy, Commercial Observer has learned. He said the academy is aimed at enhancing levels of knowledge on the REIT structure in hopes that the sector can expand beyond the 180 REITs that currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
Columbia Star

REAL ESTATE

Tombo Milliken, Tom Milliken, and Nelson Weston III of NAI Columbia represented the seller in the sale of 54.2 acres, located at Guise Road in Chapin for $2,363,566. Peyton Bryant, CCIM; Ryan Causey; and Alex Johnson of NAI Columbia represented the seller in the sale of 1.22 acres, located at 1740 Leesburg Road for $105,000.
CHAPIN, SC
realtybiznews.com

Ask Brian: Mom and Pop Real Estate Investing Tips in a COVID World

Ask Brian is a weekly column by Real Estate Expert Brian Kline. If you have questions on real estate investing, DIY, home buying/selling, or other housing inquiries please email your questions to askbrian@realtybiznews.com. Question from Sally in Southern Cal: Hi Brian. My husband and I want rental properties and have...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

Blockchain Real Estate – Investment Guide

Blockchain is a diverse digital technology used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherum. The adoption of blockchain technology has significantly impacted the financial services industry. Due to the decentralization of the blockchain platform, transactions such as mortgage loans can be made swiftly, seamlessly and with complete transparency. Blockchain real estate applications have also proven to be disruptive to the real estate industry. That opens up new options for real estate investors. Here’s what you need to know.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy