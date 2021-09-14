CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse In Response To High Demand For Company's Seeds & Flowers

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

HRS to assist in the design and permitting of a water supply for a proposed 30 acre grow operation adjacent to the existing greenhouse facility; Company Targets Late Spring 2022 For Bringing Outdoor Operations Online. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI'...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with SVG to Significantly Expand Nationwide Contractor Network

SVG University Partnership to Educate Contractors on Benefits of Adding Solar via USA Solar Networks to Service Offering. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ('SVG') and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

CF Industries (CF) Halts Operations at its UK Facilities

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF recently announced that it is halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing facilities due to high natural gas prices. The company does not have an estimate for when production will resume at these complexes. The company is exposed to headwinds stemming from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Flowers#Surface Water#Spoi#Company#Og Kush#Red Line#Spo Networks Inc
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TerrAscend Closer To Gage Cannabis Acquisition, Receives Michigan Pre-Qualification Approval

Cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) is a step closer to wrapping up Gage Growth Corp's (CSE:GAGE) (OTC:GAEGF) previously announced acquisition. Based in New York and Toronto, the company said Friday that it has received prequalification approval for cultivation, processing and retail licenses from the state of Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency pursuant to the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Press

Natel Energy Adds Former GE Hydro Executive to Its Executive Team Amid Company Growth

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natel Energy, a supplier of sustainable hydropower solutions, today announced it has appointed Nicolas Serrie, former VP of product management for General Electric (GE) Hydro and president of GE Hydro France, as its general manager of hydro. Nicolas brings nearly two decades of high-caliber experience to Natel and aims to further accelerate growth for the company, which earlier this year raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
albuquerqueexpress.com

In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network

The Precision telehealth company continues to expand its reach, offerings, and staff. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce an expansion of its physician network. WithHealth's growth over the past few months has been significant, and with the impending launch of the WithHealth Precision Care Program, the company is hiring for a host of positions, including medical staff.
HEALTH SERVICES
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Are Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ETC

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). The report provides Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Green Bond Framework follows the approval of the ESG Policy Framework in April 2021; Reinforces APICORP's (www.APICORP.org) focus on funding of renewable energy and other green projects; Exposure to green assets in lending portfolio more than quadrupled from 2015 to 2020; Paves the way to the issuance of a Green Bond in the near future as one of the first energy focused institutions in the world to do so.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Optex Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has authorized a $1.0 million stock repurchase program, effective immediately. Karen Hawkins, CFO of Optex Systems Holdings...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy