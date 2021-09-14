Person injured in rollover crash on I-540 near RDU airport
Morrisville, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 540 West near the airport. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. According to a trooper at the scene, a driver lost control of their Jeep, which rolled over and came to rest in middle of I-540 between Aviation Parkway and Airport Boulevard. The interstate was shut down briefly, but by 4:30 a.m. one lane had reopened to traffic.www.wral.com
