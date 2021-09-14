CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrisville, NC

Person injured in rollover crash on I-540 near RDU airport

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorrisville, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 540 West near the airport. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. According to a trooper at the scene, a driver lost control of their Jeep, which rolled over and came to rest in middle of I-540 between Aviation Parkway and Airport Boulevard. The interstate was shut down briefly, but by 4:30 a.m. one lane had reopened to traffic.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrisville, NC
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Rdu#Jeep

Comments / 0

Community Policy