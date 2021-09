Toronto Titans’ Summer McIntosh Leaves ISL for Return to Canada. The downside of being a 15-year-old swimming prodigy is that occasionally school gets in the way. Summer McIntosh announced on Instagram this week that she is heading back home to restart school after an outstanding start to the ISL season. McIntosh, who represented Canada at the Olympics this summer and turned 15 in August, was a huge part of a fast start for the Titans. Tenth grade, though, is a non-negotiable in the schedule.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO