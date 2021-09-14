Monday Roundup: Several Grays Harbor College wreslters named to All-Time Team
Multiple Grays Harbor College wrestlers were named to the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s All-Time Team, the organization announced last week. The Chokers have been the dominant program since joining the NCWA Northwest Conference in 2016. Grays Harbor has won the conference title in each of its five seasons and was the NCWA national runner-up with six All-Americans in 2020. The full list can be viewed at ghcathletics.com/news/2021/9/10/mens-wrestling-ncwa-announces-nnorthwest-conference-all-time-team.aspx.www.thedailyworld.com
