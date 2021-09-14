CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon's palm-reading tech is heading to sports stadiums and music venues

By M. Moon
Engadget
 8 days ago

Amazon has been using its palm-scanning technology to allow customers to pay for purchases at Whole Foods and its own cashierless stores. Now, it's expanding the technology's availability for use outside its own properties, starting by allowing people entering sports, music and other live entertainment venues without the need for a ticket. Amazon One will be offered as part of standalone ticketing pedestals to be deployed by ticketing company AXS, which will will debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver today.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Amazon's department store plans reportedly include high-tech dressing rooms

If Amazon opens mini department stores , they could include high-tech dressing rooms and the retailer's own private-label clothing brands, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The aim is apparently to address some of the normal irritants of clothes shopping, increase its own brand recognition and make the stores as efficient as possible.
BUSINESS
tech.co

Do Amazon’s New Marijuana Rules Indicate Tech Industry Progress?

Amazon has announced its intention to relax screening policies in regard to marijuana when hiring new workers. This will increase the size of its potential hiring pool, allowing for more warehouse workers. Amazon has also revealed its intention to lobby the government to legalise recreational marijuana, after stating in June...
BUSINESS
Variety

Comcast Launches First Streaming Device for Customers Worldwide, Ahead of Its Own TVs

Comcast has launched a new wireless streaming device — the XiOne — that will become the company’s standard platform across the globe. In Europe, the XiOne is enabling the first delivery of video services over internet protocol for Sky customers. It’s currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers, and Comcast is beginning to roll it out in the U.S. to customers with Xfinity Flex (its prior-generation streaming box for broadband-only subscribers). Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future. The new device is part of...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Surface Slim Pen 2 offers paper-like haptic feedback

It wouldn't be a major Surface launch without a new pen, and Microsoft is happy to deliver. The company has introduced a Surface Slim Pen 2 that uses a haptic motor to provide "tactical signals" as you draw and write. It’ll theoretically feel like you're putting pen to paper rather than glass. Whether that's true or just marketing hyperbole, you should expect higher precision, reduced latency and a sharper tip.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Music Venues#Stadiums#Amazon One#Axs#Whole Foods Market
Engadget

Samsung's Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic goes on sale September 29th

Starting on September 29th, Samsung will start selling limited quantities of the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic it announced at its recent Unpacked event. The release will mark the first time Samsung has sold a Thom Browne-branded Galaxy Watch separately. Previously, you had to buy the wearable as part of a bundle that included other Galaxy devices.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

We can’t believe it — best-selling bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $24 today! Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer...
SHOPPING
Engadget

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhites have bigger, brighter screens and USB-C charging

As indicated in a leak earlier this week, Amazon is updating the Kindle Paperwhite. The fifth-gen Paperwhite (which marks the first refresh in nearly three years) has a larger, 6.8-inch display, compared with the previous model's six-inch screen. The company says the 300 ppi screen is glare-free and looks like real paper, which allows for "easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight."
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple adds new personalized recommendations in Podcasts' Listen Now page

Apple has introduced new sharing and personalized recommendation features for Podcasts on iOS 15, all meant to help you discover new shows to listen to. Starting today, you'll find personalized recommendation sections in the Listen Now page that show you podcasts similar to the ones you enjoy. They'll be entitled "If You Like '[Show Name]'..." and then list titles in the same category or with the same theme or same format. They could also list shows from the same studio or titles other users listening to that particular podcast are also following.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
Seattle Times

Amazon brings palm-swiping tech to Red Rocks concert venue

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon's first-generation Echo Show 8 is on sale for $64 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With the debut of new Echo Show 8 and Show 5 devices...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon leaks new Kindle Paperwhite models on its own site

Amazon may be getting set to release a new version of its Paperwhite reader including a high-end "Signature Edition," according to Amazon listings spotted by Reddit users and GoodEReader. A comparison chart on Amazon's Canadian and Mexican sites, now removed, showed new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models, with 6.8-inch 300 ppi displays and 17 LEDs. The current Paperwhite, by contrast, has a 6-inch display and just four LEDs.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Balenciaga is now selling Fortnite-themed drip

Is taking a step closer to creating the broadest metaverse around with its latest crossover. Instead of a partnership with the likes of or , Epic Games' freshest is with a high-fashion brand. Balenciaga is now at typically high prices. A white Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie costs $725 while a...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Amazon to bring palm-recognition technology to Red Rocks

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It's the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon's stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
BUSINESS
denverite.com

Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands

Red Rocks is getting into the biometric scanning game. Digital ticketing company AXS, which provides online ticketing services for hundreds of live venues, announced Tuesday that it would be rolling out self-service ticketing pedestals using Amazon’s palm-scanning technology at its venues, starting with Red Rocks. Attendees of Tuesday’s Alison Wonderland concert were the first to be able to try the new service, which allows fans to enter the park with a quick swipe of their palm.
TECHNOLOGY
chainstoreage.com

Amazon licenses palm-based identification to legendary concert venue

Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre has featured the Grateful Dead, U2, Eagles, Dave Matthews Band…and now Amazon One biometric ticketing. Launched in September 2020, Amazon One is a proprietary technology designed to let customers use their unique palm signature to pay or present a loyalty card at a store, as well as perform activities like enter a stadium or badge into work. The solution uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Major update headed to Amazon's Kindles in the coming weeks

Amazon is preparing a major update for its Kindles, which is supposed to make them easier to navigate. The update is expected to roll out “in the coming weeks,” but Amazon has already spilled the beans on what’s included. Before we go into any details, here are the Kindle models...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon’s major Kindle software update aims for smoother reading experience

Amazon has announced a Kindle software update that should offer Kindle users a smoother reading experience. Customers were notified of the upcoming changes today, September 10. The software update applies to the Kindle (8th generation and newer), Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation and newer), and Kindle Oasis devices. This may be the last update that some older devices receive before they go offline in December. If you’re unsure which device you have, Amazon has a page to help identify your Kindle e-reader, complete with photos.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy