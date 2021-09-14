BREAKING: Tokyo Disneyland to Host “Halloween Morning” Upcharge Event Featuring Costumes & Different Greeting Parade
Tokyo Disney Resort is normally well-known for bundling all seasonal festivities into the standard tickets, only hosting upcharge events for the annual Countdown Party on New Year’s Eve. However, with the shortened hours and extra-low capacity currently in place at Tokyo Disneyland, it seems that the Oriental Land Company is ready to dip their toes into their first upcharge event, with a new Halloween Morning Passport!wdwnt.com
