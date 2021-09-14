BREAKING: Tokyo Disneyland to Host “Halloween Morning” Upcharge Event Featuring Costumes & Different Greeting Parade

Well, Disney friends, you just never know what you’re going to see or hear when you visit a Disney Park. There are several Disney moments that have gone viral that leave us all scratching our heads. This past Labor Day weekend, a video went viral of a fight breaking out on the Magic Kingdom ferry boat. And who can forget about the time the Disney World Guest thought it was a good idea to jump off the Living with the Land boat ride to steal a cucumber while visiting EPCOT?! This viral video coming out of Disneyland Resort is no different and if anything leaves us with more questions.

