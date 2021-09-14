CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas

By Gregorio Vázquez
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the shortage of inputs for the production of electronic devices, the lack of containers, the increase of up to 300% of international freight of goods (in the case of Mexico from Asia, freight increases between 900% and up to 1000%) As well as a reduction in port activity in key ports for international trade, there could be a shortage of products for dates of high demand such as Good End, Christmas and the Three Wise Men , especially in electronic products, toys and clothing, as highlighted by an analysis from Drip Capital México , a fintech specialized in financing exporters and importers.

