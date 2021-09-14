Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas

Due to the shortage of inputs for the production of electronic devices, the lack of containers, the increase of up to 300% of international freight of goods (in the case of Mexico from Asia, freight increases between 900% and up to 1000%) As well as a reduction in port activity in key ports for international trade, there could be a shortage of products for dates of high demand such as Good End, Christmas and the Three Wise Men , especially in electronic products, toys and clothing, as highlighted by an analysis from Drip Capital México , a fintech specialized in financing exporters and importers.