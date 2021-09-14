CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to recognize a fraud of an app that lends money?

By Iván Vázquez Islas
Cover picture for the articleThey will say that it is clickbait but it is real: Currently there is a type of credit (called liquidity), offered by the internet and applications downloaded to the cell phone that is generally for small unforeseen events . They are very low amounts and of a very short duration. That is, they lend it to you almost immediately with very few requirements to pay in a month or less. Unfortunately the number of people over-indebted for this type of loan is increasing exponentially and you should know that there are several risks in this regard in case your plan is to venture to request one.

