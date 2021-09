Security around Tuesday’s third one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women has been raised after the emergence of a “threatening email” relating to the tourists.The game at Leicestershir ’s Uptonsteel County Ground is due to go ahead as planned with a 1pm start despite the development after the threat was investigated and judged not to be credible.ESPNcricinfo reported that a member of the White Ferns’ management team was made aware of a bomb threat against the team hotel. A statement issued by a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said the initial warning was delivered via the England and Wales...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO