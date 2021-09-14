Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State, signs agreement

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reiterated our joint commitment to collective security within the NATO Alliance and strong U.S.-EU cooperation in advancing peace, prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The Secretary underscored resolute U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The Secretary reiterated ironclad U.S. support for Lithuania in the face of attempted coercion from the People’s Republic of China. The two leaders discussed efforts to assist Lithuania build supply chain resiliency and expand bilateral economic cooperation. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in confronting the challenges coming from Belarus. The two leaders discussed our ongoing partnership to support the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, and the Secretary expressed gratitude to Lithuania for facilitating the establishment of a Belarus Affairs Unit at U.S. Embassy Vilnius.

