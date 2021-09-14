CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State, signs agreement

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon [Portugal], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday met Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs and Cooperation Francisco Andre and signed an agreement on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal. "Delighted to sign an agreement...

Meenakshi Lekhi set to visit Portugal, Spain

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is set to visit Portugal and Spain from September 12-17, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. During her visit to Portugal from September 12-14, Lekhi will have bilateral talks with her...
Meenakshi Lekhi meets UNGA President Elect

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday met Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed issues like COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment. Taking on Twitter, Lekhi said,...
Cabinet secretary chairs high level meet with States/UTs

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with States and Union Territories to review and discuss the COVID-19 management and response strategy through a video conference. The event took place in presence of Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr V...
Taipei and France's Dassault sign agreement on Mirage jets

Taipei [Taiwan], September 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday said that it has signed a technical support agreement with France's Dassault, which is valued at New Taiwan Dollars 790.96, estimated US Dollar 28.45 million, for Dassault's Ministry of National Defence. In 1992, Taiwan had bought 480 MICA...
Meenakshi Lekhi
Birmingham Star

Meenakshi Lekhi to depart for Uzbekistan today

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, will embark on an official visit to Uzbekistan and Switzerland on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. During her visit to Uzbekistan from Sept 23-26, Lekhi will meet Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and...
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reiterated our joint commitment to collective security within the NATO Alliance and strong U.S.-EU cooperation in advancing peace, prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The Secretary underscored resolute U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The Secretary reiterated ironclad U.S. support for Lithuania in the face of attempted coercion from the People’s Republic of China. The two leaders discussed efforts to assist Lithuania build supply chain resiliency and expand bilateral economic cooperation. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in confronting the challenges coming from Belarus. The two leaders discussed our ongoing partnership to support the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, and the Secretary expressed gratitude to Lithuania for facilitating the establishment of a Belarus Affairs Unit at U.S. Embassy Vilnius.
Not One Of The World’s Largest Emitting Nations Are Meeting The Paris Agreement Goals

The climate crisis is unfolding all around us and despite big political promises, actual commitments by many world governments remain lacking. An analysis by the Think Tank Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released Wednesday shows that out of 37 countries assessed only the Gambia has undertaken climate actions that is consistent with the Paris Agreement goals.
U.S. to press China on phase one trade agreement, USDA Secretary says

This year’s record of U.S. agricultural exports could be broken next year, as the U.S. expects to keep China’s feet to the fire on existing trade agreements, according to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The USDA leader made a virtual appearance at the Ag Outlook Forum Monday. After polling attendees on...
PM Modi, Biden committed to Quad and bilateral relations: I

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are "committed to the Quad and the bilateral relationship," said Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI in Washington DC, Sandhu said, "Both the leaders are committed to the...
EAM Jaishankar meets with his Finnish counterpart

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. "Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his...
Jaishankar to attend G4 talks, G20 meeting on Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorNew York [US], September 22 (ANI): India will be participating in the G4 Foreign Ministers meeting and also the G20 meeting called on Afghanistan and will brief world leaders on the unfolding situation in the war-torn country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York, will...
Exploring how to expand vaccine certification,says UK

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Amid concerns in India about UK's new travel rules, Britain has said that it is engaging to explore the recognition of New Delhi's vaccine certification of COVID-19 vaccine to people. A British High Commission spokesperson said that Indian travellers must follow the "non-vaccinated rules".
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu shares six 'broad elements'

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu on Wednesday highlighted six "broad elements" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit including bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sandhu said,...
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to strong U.S.-EU relations, and he and High Representative Borrell discussed issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, and the Balkans. The Secretary welcomed the recent release of the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and reiterated the United States’ intention to work closely with the EU and other partners to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary and High Representative also discussed ways to deepen U.S.-EU cooperation on technology and trade.
Govt to embark of celebrations of 'Sign Language Day' today

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Sign Language Day today, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous body within the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will embark on celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.
Jaishankar, German counterpart discuss Afghanistan on UNGA

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed developments in Afghanistan with his German counterpart Heiko Mass on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting was held after both the ministers participated in the foreign ministers...
Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
