BALMUDA's The Brew Drip Coffee Machine Combines Sleek Design With Convenient Functionality
Expanding on its kitchen equipment collection, BALMUDA has now unveiled its latest creation: The Brew. Retaining its stylish, modern and sleek design language, the Japanese home appliance maker has now turned its focus over to coffee, creating a sleek drip coffee machine that at the same time offers great simplicity and functionality. With just three cup sizes and three drink modes to choose from Regular, Strong and Iced you won’t have to worry about overcomplicating your morning routine thanks to the company’s patent-pending “Clear Brewing Method.” Of course, it also helps that its elegant black and metallic construction can blend seamlessly into any kitchen or living room setup.hypebeast.com
