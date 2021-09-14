BALMUDA's The Brew Drip Coffee Machine Combines Sleek Design With Convenient Functionality

The Hawaii Coffee Company recently introduced it’s newest product line and we spoke with President Gerard Bastiaanse about the new product and their location in Kalihi. “LION Coffee has been a local brand since 1979 and pioneered island-inspired flavored coffees like our signature Vanilla Macadamia and Toasted Coconut. People recognize our iconic red LION coffee bags and products, and we pride ourselves in quality product and service. We’re the largest roaster of Kona coffee and have been recognized as Hawaii’s Best Local Coffee for several consecutive years. We freshly roast and package all of our coffee here on-site. On top of that, our Lion Café has been newly renovated and dine-in seating is open to customers. We also recently opened our Lion Museum where customers can enjoy the years of rich history and artifacts behind the Lion Coffee brand.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 DAYS AGO