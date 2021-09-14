CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas attorney general should stop playing footsie with fascism

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR57a_0bvOoDrq00

Let’s talk about Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for a moment.

He’s tall. He’s folksy. He has a decent chance of becoming the next governor of Kansas. And he has a distressing history of playing footsie with fascism, catering to the worst impulses of his party. Sure, the A.G. is the state’s “ chief legal officer and top law enforcement official .” But Schmidt, shall we say, goes above and beyond.

Let’s connect some dots.

Item one: Schmidt joins a brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that could overturn the 2020 presidential election and the will of a clear majority of Americans. The U.S. Supreme Court quickly rejects the case, but the implications are staggering.

Item two: A Jan. 6 demonstration at the U.S. Capitol turns into an attempted insurrection, delaying the counting of electoral votes. Robocalls promoting the march were placed by the Rule of Law Defense Fund , of which Schmidt was a former director. He left its board in August 2020.

Item three: As reported last week, two of Schmidt’s top lieutenants attend a conference in September 2020 where discussion includes “war games” in response to a potential Biden win. The conference was, incidentally, organized by that same Rule of Law Defense Fund.

Item four: After Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez pledges not to enforce a law that led to the cancelation of voter registration drives across the state, Schmidt promises to do so instead. His “election integrity” rhetoric furthers the Big Lie that election malfeasance is a serious problem.

Item five: Schmidt’s office agrees to pay $1.9 million in legal costs to the ACLU and associated lawyers for their challenge to former Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s signature (and unconstitutional) voter ID law. Schmidt had defended the law after Kobach lost an embarrassing trial .

What do all of these items have in common? They support undemocratic goals. They either directly prop up disgraced former President Donald Trump or bolster the narrative behind his insane efforts to overturn the last presidential election.

– Clay Wirestone

What do all of these items have in common? They support undemocratic goals. They either directly prop up disgraced former President Donald Trump or bolster the narrative behind his insane efforts to overturn the last presidential election.

We now know that Trump came closer to accomplishing his aims than anyone suspected at the time. Those who enabled this behavior bear a portion of the responsibility. As you scan through the list above, ask yourself what portion Schmidt might bear.

The attorney general has been quick to respond to bad press with soothing comments. After the Texas lawsuit was shut down, he said “ it is time to put this election behind us .” The insurrection was “ sickening, shameful, inexcusable and counterproductive ,” and the robocalls at issue earned his “ disappointment and strong disapproval ,” according to a spokesman. The “war games”? According to the same spokesman , they were simply to “discuss potential legal responses of state attorneys general offices to regulations or similar federal government actions that were likely to occur in a potential Biden administration.” As to the voter engagement efforts , “citizens throughout our state deserve assurance that state election integrity laws will be enforced.” And so on.

The words sound good. But actions speak more loudly.

Here’s the tough truth.

A segment of Republican leaders no longer believe their party can consistently win nationwide, majority votes. Its policies are unpopular with broad swaths of Americans. And they have little desire to revamp its platform or appeal to folks who don’t look or think as they do. So they have instead decided to tear down our system of elected government. This means draconian voting restrictions , legislatures possibly overturning election results , and if worse comes to worse, the encouragement of armed goons to do a strongman’s bidding.

Some Republican leaders have resisted this . A tiny minority truly believe it and are clinically bonkers . But many, many others throughout the party have found it more convenient to go with the flow. These folks have long-term career paths and perhaps see this as a bit of harmless flirting on their way to higher office.

Schmidt has a clear route to the GOP nomination for Kansas governor. He doesn’t have to go with the flow anymore. He can — and should — move his foot away from under the table, stand up and speak truth to those in his party. Trump did not win the presidency. There is no meaningful election fraud, in Kansas or anywhere else. And Republicans should not welcome members who seek to overturn democratic elections.

We need his voice not to make excuses but to defend truth.

The post Kansas attorney general should stop playing footsie with fascism appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 40

Ashley McHenry
8d ago

oh so you mean he's a patriot and this article was in fact written by a fascist. how is voter id unconstitutional, yet id with vaxx passport id fully supported by people who write articles such as this one?🤔🤔

Reply(4)
29
Paul Sumner
8d ago

voting is not a constitutionally protected anything. voting is a privledge not a right. illegal aliens in this country legally do not have that privledge

Reply(1)
7
Colton Peavler
8d ago

ahh yes, finally an "objective" article 😂😂😂 you guys really need to figure out what you're for. you want vaccine ID's but not voter ID's? yes voting is a constitutional right for LEGAL AMERICAN CITIZENS. However when illegals and dead people are voting...I'd say we have an issue.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Kansas Reflector

‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test

This is not a drill. Extremist anti-abortion forces have victory in their sights, and women across the nation have good reason to fear the imminent end of Roe v. Wade. This reality could soon come to Kansas. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month refused to stop an unprecedented Texas law that effectively bans all […] The post ‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas criminal justice commission reviews cost-effective recommendations for state lawmakers

TOPEKA — Legal experts and state legislators serving on a panel to reform the Kansas criminal justice system are optimistic their next set of recommendations will gain traction when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.  During their second year of work, members of the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission worked to establish recommendations for […] The post Kansas criminal justice commission reviews cost-effective recommendations for state lawmakers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas Reflector

Criminal justice panel hashes out potential changes to Kansas offender registry

TOPEKA — Criminal justice advocates, experts and law enforcement are debating potential changes to the Kansas drug and sex offender registry, including whether registries should be made public and an exit mechanism for some offenders. Of primary concern for the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission Subcommittee on Proportionality and Sentencing is whether drug offenders should […] The post Criminal justice panel hashes out potential changes to Kansas offender registry appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court schedules Dec. 1 oral arguments in major abortion case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn decades of abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. The upcoming case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, stems from a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. It has been […] The post U.S. Supreme Court schedules Dec. 1 oral arguments in major abortion case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOREIGN POLICY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas middle schooler death prompts urgency from COVID-19 school safety panel

TOPEKA – The recent death of a Kansas middle school student from COVID-19 raised the urgency Wednesday of a panel focused on pandemic school safety to implement precautionary measures across the state. In addition to the death, outbreaks at schools across Kansas more than doubled over the last week, and cases have continued to outpace […] The post Kansas middle schooler death prompts urgency from COVID-19 school safety panel appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Donald Trump
Kansas Reflector

From alcohol to pain-relieving pot, Prohibition runs deep in Kansas

Amy Reid is serious about medical marijuana. She’s a Wichita registered nurse and president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition. She describes herself as a cannabis navigator for her patients, and she is all business when it comes to advocating for medical weed. I couldn’t help but chuckle when she told me the name of a […] The post From alcohol to pain-relieving pot, Prohibition runs deep in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas anti-vax group boasts 16 sponsors ahead of ‘freedom rally’ in Lenexa

TOPEKA — A prominent anti-vaccination group has planned a “freedom rally” for Monday in Lenexa with the sponsorship of a nursing agency, midwifery, dental office, chiropractors, pharmacies and businesses that promote the healing properties of elderberries, tea biotics, red light therapy, hemp and gluten-free baked goods. Kansans for Health Freedom identified 16 “professional partners” in […] The post Kansas anti-vax group boasts 16 sponsors ahead of ‘freedom rally’ in Lenexa appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Judge won’t block new Kansas voting law

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County judge Thursday allowed Kansas to continue enforcing a controversial election law, rejecting arguments it will inhibit voter registration and education efforts.  District Judge Teresa Watson denied a request by four voting advocacy groups to temporarily block the law while a lawsuit filed before the statute took effect July 1 plays […] The post Judge won’t block new Kansas voting law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs, including Derek Schmidt in Kansas, pushed the administration to remove the requirement […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Republican Party#Kansas Attorney General#Attorneys#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#Capitol#The Big Lie#State#Gop#Republicans
Kansas Reflector

As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner want you to know they’re deeply concerned about the nearly 500 Afghan refugees who might be headed to Kansas. They want you to be too, which is why they’re dropping scary sounding words. Terrorism. Taliban. Biden. MEASLES. The lawmakers had made much of the rushed U.S. […] The post As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KIDS
Kansas Reflector

Fed up with a discouraging status quo? Grassroots organizing holds the solution.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Steve Lopes was a union organizer for Kansas-NEA for 30 years. Kudos to Aaron Schwartz for his Sept. 1 letter of encouragement to teachers, which alerted […] The post Fed up with a discouraging status quo? Grassroots organizing holds the solution. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LABOR ISSUES
Kansas Reflector

Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON — Agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers notched a significant win when U.S. House Democrats chose not to touch a big tax break for inherited property, avoiding for now a confrontation. But opponents remain wary that the idea could come back at any time as Democrats shape their massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, and […] The post Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Kansas Reflector

Grievance envy discounts the oppressed while denying them justice

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. For decades, people […] The post Grievance envy discounts the oppressed while denying them justice appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SOCIETY
Kansas Reflector

Voting rights attorneys argue whether new Kansas law blocks registration drives

TOPEKA — Voting rights attorneys battled Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court over the merits of a new law that threatens felony prosecution for any activities that could be mistaken as the work of an election official. Nonprofits including the League of Women Voters of Kansas sued the state before the law took effect July […] The post Voting rights attorneys argue whether new Kansas law blocks registration drives appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House Dems propose $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats unveiled a short-term spending measure on Tuesday that would keep the federal government operating through Dec. 3 and provide $28.6 billion for costs related to recent natural disasters. That disaster relief money is slightly more than the $24 billion that the Biden administration asked Congress to approve for extreme weather events during the […] The post U.S. House Dems propose $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

864
Followers
655
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy