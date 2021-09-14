CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Delta, southeastern Marquette, western Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 530 AM EDT At 445 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Presque Isle to 8 miles north of Watson. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trenary around 500 AM EDT. Chatham around 505 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Au Train, Munising, Grand Island, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Miners Castle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

