Ocado Retail has 'small pockets' of poor product availability -chairman

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of online supermarket group Ocado Retail said on Tuesday that although there were “small pockets” of poor product availability currently it was no worse than the average of the last 18 months despite supply chain disruption across the UK.

“There are small pockets of availability that we’d rather was better on the site and pre-pandemic our levels of overall availability was higher,” Tim Steiner told reporters after Ocado Retail updated on third-quarter trading.

“Sometimes you have to take one brand over another or one pack size over another or one variety over another but there really isn’t anything you can’t get on the website,” he said.

Ocado Retail is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Steiner is CEO of Ocado.

IN THIS ARTICLE
