CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Major college sports are under siege and they want K Street to save them

By Hailey Fuchs
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeqOD_0bvOmbva00
Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) greets young fans after an NCAA college football game vs. South Carolina State on Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. | AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda

Over the past year or so, the college sports industry has taken it on the chin. States have passed laws allowing student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. And this June, the Supreme Court struck down restrictions on benefits for college athletes.

In response to the setbacks, the NCAA did what many beleaguered industries do: It turned to K Street for help.

For most of 2021, the NCAA and its large and powerful athletic conferences have moved aggressively to steer name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation, which would allow players to profit from their own celebrity but put rules on that compensation. In conversations on the Hill, they sought to limit their liability from future lawsuits that could result from congressional action. Those who have worked in this space say it is among the most significant — and potentially perilous — moments for major college sports in a century.

So far this year, the NCAA alone has spent $180,000 on lobbying, $60,000 more than the same period last year. The Power Five conferences — the Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 Conference, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference — have spent $900,000, all to influence legislation related to how student athletes can profit from their popularity and “modernizing” college athletics, according to federal filings.

The contracts with K Street accumulated quickly. Almost none of those conferences had registered to lobby before 2019, when California became the first state to pass legislation allowing student athletes to profit off of endorsement deals, the use of their image in video games and along with a host of other potential new revenue streams. Additionally, some NCAA member schools, which collectively have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying Congress on this and other issues, have sought to influence lawmakers on student athlete legislation. Those close to the negotiations say that in addition to their K Street representation, college presidents, coaches and athletic directors have all served as emissaries to the Hill.

So far, the NCAA and the major conferences have little to show for their investments. Democrats and Republicans have been negotiating on compromise legislation to create a national law governing pay for college athletes, but have butted heads over what financial protections the legislation should give schools, conferences and the NCAA itself — including shields from potential legal liability — and whether schools should share revenue with their athletes.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker (a former Stanford football player) and his Senate colleagues Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) have attempted to reach a bipartisan solution, after introducing dueling Democrat and Republican proposals over the past year. If they’re successful, it would be the first time that Congress has directly legislated the governance of college athletics. But while one Democratic Senate aide said staff had been holding meetings multiple times a week, if not multiple times a day, negotiations have stalled in recent weeks.

The NCAA declined to provide a comment beyond the remarks on its website, which affirm the association’s commitment to NIL opportunities for student athletes “consistent with the college athlete model.”

The multibillion dollar collegiate sports industry finds itself at one of the most notable crossroads in its history. In 2019, California became the first state to pass NIL legislation for college athletes, the culmination of decades of advocacy from the National College Players Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for collegiate athletes founded by former UCLA football player Ramogi Huma. They argued that student athletes, who have long generated money for NCAA sports, deserved the right to make their own money through endorsements and other deals.

As of today, dozens of states have laws or executive orders establishing rules related to NIL for college athletics, some of which went into effect on July 1, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. California recently pushed up the deadline for its new law to take effect, to September 2021.

That’s prompted a scramble by the NCAA and college sports programs, who fear that state laws around NIL profits and additional litigation could jeopardize the world of amateur college sports altogether. Among the industry’s top priorities: a legal shield from retroactive lawsuits filed as a result of actions that violated whatever legislation Congress might pass before it is enacted. Advocates have also asked Congress to create a national standard for NIL, given conflicting state laws. And they do not want to be forced to share their own revenues with student athletes.

The fear of potential litigation has become more acute in recent months. The practical implication of the Supreme Court decision in June was that the NCAA could not limit in kind education-related benefits for players, like laptops or a study abroad program. But the case also created “an open invitation and in some ways a roadmap to future plaintiffs to bring antitrust suits against the NCAA,” said Gabe Feldman, an expert in sports law at Tulane University.

Not long afterward, the NCAA adopted an interim NIL policy that allowed students to profit from their name, image and likeness with very few parameters: an athlete must abide by the laws of the state where his or her school is located and should report NIL activities to the school.

The NCAA and the conferences fear that the patchwork approach could create an unequal playing field for recruiting. For example, one state may allow a player to wear the school’s logo in an endorsement, a designation that is likely to add value to the endorsement deal, and another may not — providing an enticement for a high school recruit to choose one school over another.

Huma and the National College Players Association are also lobbying the Hill on the issue. After a series of wins at the state level, he says that the athletes have already won on NIL and argues that any federal legislative effort should reflect that. “You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube,” he said. But, he fears, the NCAA and the conferences are working to void much of the new freedom awarded to players by the states.

Huma’s camp has also lobbied against a liability shield for the NCAA, which he likened to “giving a criminal a badge.” Instead, he and others want better health and safety provisions for college athletes and have backed the bill Booker and Blumenthal introduced in December 2020, dubbed the College Athletes Bill of Rights, which would ensure that student athletes do not have to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses for sports-related injuries up to five years after a student stops playing. Schools would be required to contribute to a shared fund based on the revenues of their athletic departments. The bill would also direct the federal government to establish guidelines for how to handle sexual assault, traumatic brain injuries and other health, safety and wellness measures.

“Really, the NCAA and the conferences and the schools are asking Congress for a favor, and from our perspective they haven’t earned the favor,” he said. “There’s dead bodies, there’s people being sexually abused with no recourse that the NCAA is ignoring, so there’s a lot of issues in NCAA sports. If Congress gets involved, they should actually do something to make it better.”

Some industry advocates, most notably the Southeastern Conference, have pushed back against proposals that would require schools to cover student athlete injuries, given that it would likely require larger schools to compensate for lower resourced institutions that do not have the funds to do so, according to an operative with knowledge of the negotiations.

Democrats have sparred with Republicans — and the industry of college athletics — over what protections should be afforded to the NCAA and its conferences. Moran, who has conferred on the matter with big-time coaches including University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and Kansas State University football coach Chris Klieman, introduced his own bill to standardize college athlete pay in February. Moran’s proposal limits the liability that the NCAA, conferences, and schools may be subject to, and also preempts any state law that is inconsistent with the act.

“The Amateur Athlete Protection and Compensation Act strikes an appropriate balance of ensuring our amateur athletes are protected and able to profit from their NIL while maintaining the integrity of college athletics,” Moran said in a statement, adding that he remains committed to finding a bipartisan compromise.

For now, Huma’s group faces a well-resourced opponent in its fight against a legal shield for the industry. He called the NCAA a “serial predator when it comes to breaking antitrust rules,” and argued that now was not the time to give the organization — which has faced criticism for its handling of sexual misconduct among coaches and team doctors as well as brain injuries among athletes — any rewards.

“It would be terrible for Congress to look past and ignore the dead bodies, to look past and ignore the abused bodies, in order to tweak some things to give the NCAA the power and favor when it clearly doesn't deserve either,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Jerry Moran
The Spun

Former Georgia Star’s Comment About Alabama Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a close 31-29 win over the Florida Gators. Nick Saban and company survived after Florida’s late two-point conversion – which would have tied the game – failed. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs routed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 40-13.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Sports#College Athletes#College Athletics#Clemson#The Supreme Court#Nil#Pac 12 Conference#Congress#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Stanford#Senate
KCJJ

UI: Penn State @ Iowa football game sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s home football contest against Penn State, scheduled for Oct. 9 at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is sold out. The announcement was made Tuesday by the UI Athletics Department. Game time and television information for the Big Ten contest has not yet been announced.
IOWA STATE
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy