Colossal Raises $15 Million USD to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth
A company named Colossal has received $15 million USD in private funding with the grand plan of resurrecting and repopulating the woolly mammoth in Siberia. Harvard Medical School biologist Dr. George Church has been leading a group of researchers for the past eight years in developing the tools to genetically resurrect the woolly mammoths which met their complete demise around 3,700 years ago. Following extensive work in pinpointing genetic differences between the Asian elephants and mammoths who share a common ancestor, Dr. Church believes it is possible to successfully modify the genetic code of an elephant to create a life form that would look and act like mammoths that roamed the earth thousands of years ago.hypebeast.com
