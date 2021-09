One of two special edition colorways set to arrive later this year, we now have an official look at the Gundam x. Celebrating the 15th-anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn series, the white-toned take is inspired by protagonist Banagher Links’ RX-0 Unicorn Gundam in Destroy Mode. The premium white leather upper of the shoe is accented by panels of black with bright red piping elements. Additional detailing elements on the shoe come in the form of interchangeable Swooshes inspired by the horn on the head of the Unicorn Gundam, tongue tags, and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are white midsoles complete with red contrast stitching paired with black rubber outsoles and a sheet of decals that mimic the customizing elements included with Gunpla model kits.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO