Cell Phones

Apple Says Vibrations From Motorcycles Can Permanently Damage Your iPhone Camera

hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has now revealed that high-powered motorcycle engines could cause permanent damage to your iPhone camera through their vibrations. In a statement published on its support page last week, the tech giant explained that iPhone models since the iPhone 7 have incorporated optical image stabilizers as well as closed-loop autofocus system, both of which are designed to keep your images crisp and sharp by preventing motion blurs. While the tech can withstand day-to-day shakes and movement, Apple highlights that strong vibrations from powerful motorcycle engines can degrade and permanently damage these camera systems over time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Camera, Vibrations, iPhone 7, AF, OIS
