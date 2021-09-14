Apple Says Vibrations From Motorcycles Can Permanently Damage Your iPhone Camera
Apple has now revealed that high-powered motorcycle engines could cause permanent damage to your iPhone camera through their vibrations. In a statement published on its support page last week, the tech giant explained that iPhone models since the iPhone 7 have incorporated optical image stabilizers as well as closed-loop autofocus system, both of which are designed to keep your images crisp and sharp by preventing motion blurs. While the tech can withstand day-to-day shakes and movement, Apple highlights that strong vibrations from powerful motorcycle engines can degrade and permanently damage these camera systems over time.hypebeast.com
