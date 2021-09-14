CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France gains EU okay for 3 billion euro scheme to help virus-hit companies

 8 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies.

Called the Transition Fund for enterprises affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheme includes subordinated and participating loans and recapitalisation measures, in particular hybrid capital instruments and preferred shares without voting rights.

Up to 100 companies are expected to benefit from the measure. The EU competition enforcer said the scheme complied with the looser EU state aid rules adopted since the start of the pandemic to help governments prop up virus-hit companies.

($1 = 0.8459 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

