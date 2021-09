If there's anything the past year has taught us, is that your home should be a sanctuary that brings calm and safety. After all, it's where you spend most of your time in. Besides shopping for in your favourite furnishings, tech gadgets and even artworks, you can elevate the atmosphere in your home by bringing nature in with houseplants. Even if your only experience with greenery are succulents and cacti, don't let that stop you. With these best plants for beginners, even those with the blackest of thumbs can create an indoor garden. You just have to find the right foolproof plants for you. Now, time to get shopping and plant parenting.

