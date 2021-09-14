CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Hip Hop Star Mala Rodriguez Set for ‘Harem: Land of Goddesses’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZlwJ_0bvOknJ200

Spanish hip hop artist Mala Rodríguez, the first female artist to win both Best Urban Album and Best Urban Song at the Latin Grammys, will take a role in “Harem, Land of Goddesses” (“Harem, Tierra de Diosas”), a sci-fi drama series set in the land of Ellah, where women reign over men.

Developed at the 8th TV Series Creation Lab, an initiative of Spain’s SGAE Foundation, “Harem, Land of Goddesses” will be introduced to potential producers today Sept. 14 at Pamplona’s Conecta Fiction , Europe’s biggest TV co-production forum with Latin America.

Rodríguez – whose songs have always proclaimed the need for women to stand on their own two feet – fits like a glove in this fantasy parable. In “Harem,” a woman is born for every thousand men, the latter divided into two categories: Valids, or harem studs, and Rejects, who are banned from approaching the palace. Women enjoy the status of goddesses until one, Desirée, does something that threatens their imperious matriarchy.

“Harem, Land of Goddesses” marks the first TV screenplay of Marieta Petchanska who left her native Bulgaria at the age of 18 to study and work in Madrid, Lisbon, and Barcelona, first as a journalist for music publications, then directing, including film shorts.

Petchanska has also shot music vid shows, including with Mala Rodríguez. Touring together, Petchanska filmed and photographed Rodríguez’s tours and directed the shows. She also shot some of Mala’s latest music videos.

“I always felt huge astonishment at the way our society’s accepted the hegemony of men as something that is natural, biological and innate. The maximum expression of this would be a harem in the east, right?” Petchanska says.

She added: “‘Harem’ began as a game. There was something that was addictive in the power that the women had. The context allowed for drama and intrigue, which was how I created the first season of ‘Harem, Land of Goddesses.’”

Petchanska heads up Seleste, an independent production house.

Variety

Basque Country’s Newest Film Talents Eye International, Ready Feature Debut, Sophomore Titles

Tabling straightforward simple stories and experimenting with new narratives, the newest wave of Basque film talents has started to dip their toe into the international scene, landing at movie launchpads such as Venice, Berlin and San Sebastian festivals. The new generation addresses universal issues telling small, local stories, attaining quality standards thanks in part to studies in Spain and quite often at film schools in Europe and the U.S.. The newest directors are emerging at a moment when SVOD giants and private investors are broadening the range of financing possibilities as co-production options, especially with the rest of Spain, are expanding. “We come...
MOVIES
Variety

Canneseries Spotlights ‘Gomorrah,’ ‘Sisi’ and ‘Around The World in 80 Days’ in International Fourth Edition

Sky Original’s fifth and final season of “Gomorrah,” RTL Group and Beta Film’s German-language “Sisi,” and Canal Plus’ hip-hop themed “All The Way Up” will — rather fittingly — join the David Tennant-led, Slim Film+Televison/Federation co-produced “Around the World in 80 Days” for an internationally accented edition of Canneseries, which plays from Oct. 8-13. Running concurrent to Mipcom before returning to its traditional April berth in 2022, this year’s fourth edition will spotlight nine countries in its ten series long-form competition, though with a limited U.S. presence. Alongside those four aforementioned series, all playing out of competition, this year’s most high-profile competition...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Film Constellation seals Spanish deal for ‘John And The Hole’ (exclusive)

Alfa Pictures has acquired Spanish rights to psychological thriller John And The Hole from UK sales outfit Film Constellation. The Sundance 2021 title and 2020 Cannes label selection is directed by Spanish-born visual artist Pascual Sisto and written by Nicolás Giacobone. It tells the story of a young boy, played by Captain Fantastic star Charlie Shotwell, who drugs his parents and sister and dumps them in a bunker in the woods, leaving him free to inhabit the family home and discover a newfound independence.
MOVIES
Variety

Alex De la Iglesia Teases Season 2 of ’30 Coins’

Spanish genre auteur Alex de la Iglesia has tweeted a photo of himself in the center of Pedraza, the small town where his HBO Original Series “30 Coins” is set, with the caption “Coming back,” seemingly confirming that a second season of the horror series is on the way. Coming back. pic.twitter.com/1YjlmX52Wp — De la Iglesia (@alexdelaIglesia) September 22, 2021 If there was any doubt as to the showrunner’s intentions, it was removed moments later when Pokeepsie Films, his own label which produced Season 1, retweeted the director, adding that “The Sheriff is Back in Town… Reward, 30 Coins…” EL SHERIFF HA VUELTO A...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hola Mexico Mentee and ‘Blast Beat’ Director Esteban Returns to Festival

In 2016, Esteban Arango enrolled in Hola Mexico Film Festival’s mentorship program, Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today, with a short film — a coming-of-ager about two brothers from Colombia who love metal music and feel disillusioned by the American dream. Arango and his co-writer, Erick Castrillon, needed guidance on adapting the piece into a full-length project, and the pair found that support in the program. “Blast Beat” had its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and is available on Hulu. Now, Arango returns to Hola Mexico (which takes place in Los Angeles through Sept. 25) for a special screening of the...
MOVIES
radiofacts.com

Feds Come Down Hard on Love and Hip Hop Star, Mo Fayne, for PPP Fraud

The feds are not playing with these folks who made up fake businesses to get quick money from the PPP loans and EIDL. Rapper Mo Fayne just got sentenced to almost 18 years in prison for a COVID scheme where he claimed he claimed he had 107 employees and a payroll of 1.5 million a month. He applied for 3.7 Million and got it.
HIP HOP
Variety

Urbanworld Film Festival Announces 25th Anniversary Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

The Urbanworld Film Festival is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a star-studded hybrid event featuring Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay; “Wu-Tang: An American Saga’s” RZA and Shameik Moore; “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green and star Aunjanue Ellis; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s” Patina Miller; “Sankofa” filmmaker Haile Gerima and more. The 2021 edition of the film festival will be presented virtually with on urbanworld.org, running from Sept. 29-Oct. 3, with select in-person events held at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Chelsea at 260 West 23rd Street in New York. Presented by founding partner HBO and prestige partners WarnerMedia and...
MOVIES
