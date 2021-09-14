Man killed in drive-by moped shooting named by police

Chino Johnson (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

A 27-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting that also left two women injured has been named by police.

Chino Johnson was with friends in Ferrey Mews, Brixton south London, just before 9pm on Sunday when two people rode by on a moped and opened fire on the group.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman aged 29 was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds that are not life-changing, while the other, aged 26, took herself to hospital with superficial injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects drove off in the direction of Bennett Road and Dora Way on a light-coloured moped that had a large black square box mounted on the rear and an L plate hanging down.

It is believed to be either a Yamaha NX or similar model.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “My thoughts are with Chino’s family who are having to come to terms with the impact of this senseless murder.

“I also recognise that such an incident will have shocked the local community. I’d like to reassure them that specialist officers are actively investigating what took place on Sunday night and are determined to identify those involved.

“There will be people in this community who know those responsible for Chino’s murder. I would urge them to come forward, to speak to my team – in confidence – and to help us make that vital breakthrough in our investigation.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the moped we believe was used. Did you see it being driven with two people on either directly before or after 2100 hours on Sunday? Have you seen it discarded since or hidden somewhere in the local area?

“No piece of information is too small or insignificant. Please, make that call.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 7163/12SEP, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.