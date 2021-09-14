CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare ‘megapod’ of more than 100 humpback whales spotted off Australian coast

By CNN
 8 days ago
BERMAGUI, Australia / CNN — A “megapod” of more than 100 humpback whales passed by a boat off the coast of Australia — an incredibly rare event that has only ever been captured once before in the country’s waters. And it was caught on camera.

The whales swam past a boat near Bermagui, about 236 miles from Sydney, in the state of New South Wales, as they fed on a large bait ball — a tightly packed school of fish swimming in a spherical shape.

Simon Millar, owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures, was leading a team training exercise with his staff when they spotted the whales on September 9. In the video, hundreds of whales can be seen slapping their tails in the ocean, trying to herd the fish.

Millar said this occurrence — referred to as a “megapod” — has only been seen in Australian waters once before.

“It was incredible,” he said. “We saw the whales swimming all around the area. They were just everywhere. We were very lucky.

“The sight and sound was really something.”

Australia’s coastline comes alive with pods of whales every year between April and November as they swim north from the Antarctic, where they spend their summers feeding, to sub-tropical waters, where they mate and give birth, according to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment.

Millar said the whales he has seen this year have been feeding a lot more, possibly due to a shortage of food.

“We are depleting their food source in Antarctica by overfishing,” he said.

David M. Baker, Associate Professor at the Swire Institute of Marine Science at the University of Hong Kong, said humans are “competing with (whales) directly for food,” and we are changing where food is available “by altering the global climate.”

“Global fisheries deplete the very things that whales eat, like schooling fish and krill and could severely undermine their recovery,” he said. “Climate change is also impairing recovery of some species, including critically endangered right whales in the North Atlantic.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

