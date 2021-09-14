CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marinette County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marinette and southern Oconto Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crivitz to 7 miles south of Pound to 11 miles northeast of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crivitz around 350 AM CDT. Marinette around 405 AM CDT. Menominee around 410 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Cullen, Stiles, Middle Inlet, County Line, Mcallister, Harmony, Peshtigo, Lena, Loomis and Porterfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crivitz, WI
County
Marinette County, WI
City
Stiles, WI
County
Oconto County, WI
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Middle Inlet, WI
City
Marinette, WI
City
Porterfield, WI
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#County Line#Wind Gust#Oconto#Doppler#Mcallister Harmony

Comments / 0

Community Policy