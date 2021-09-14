Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marinette and southern Oconto Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crivitz to 7 miles south of Pound to 11 miles northeast of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crivitz around 350 AM CDT. Marinette around 405 AM CDT. Menominee around 410 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Cullen, Stiles, Middle Inlet, County Line, Mcallister, Harmony, Peshtigo, Lena, Loomis and Porterfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH