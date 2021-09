Derby County are still waiting for a choice to be made on their points deduction this season because of a breach of EFL rules. It has been widely reported that Derby will receive a nine points deduction with a further three suspended. At the time of writing, before this weekends results, the point deduction would take them bottom on minus two, only three points of East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO