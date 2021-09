Owners of Samsung’s The Frame QLED TVs are getting a serious upgrade to their art collection. Thanks to a new partnership with the Louvre gallery in Paris, Samsung has added world-famous works of art like the Mona Lisa and The Wedding at Cana — 40 works in all — to its Art Store catalog, which The Frame TV can display when not being used for video content.

