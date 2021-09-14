CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Norway Coalition Talks Start, With Climate and Oil in Focus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the centre-left bloc on Tuesday seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory, with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters' concerns over global warming and a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Norway’s center-left Labour begins coalition talks as anti-oil Greens sidelined

Norway’s main opposition Labour Party is beginning coalition talks to form a government Tuesday after the ruling Conservatives lost their command in parliamentary elections and the anti-oil Greens failed to win enough seats to become the potential kingmaker. Labour is likely to form an alliance with the country’s Center Party...
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Norway’s pro-oil Labor set to oust Conservative government

Norway’s opposition Labor Party is on course to oust the Conservative-led government after two consecutive terms in an election dominated by disputes over the Nordic economy’s dependence on fossil fuel. A likely coalition led by Labor, headed by millionaire Jonas Gahr Store, is poised to secure a five-seat majority in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Erna Solberg
The Guardian

Norway election result: Labour celebrates but coalition talks loom

Norway’s Conservative prime minister Erna Solberg has conceded defeat to the left-leaning opposition after a general election campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in western Europe’s largest producer. “The Conservative government’s work is finished for this time around,” Solberg told supporters on Monday. “I...
WORLD
investing.com

Norway's left-wing opposition wins in a landslide, coalition talks next

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win a majority in parliament after Monday's election and will now negotiate how to form a coalition, with climate change and a widening wealth gap expected to be central to discussions. Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded the election and...
WORLD
The Independent

Norway goes to the polls on final day of parliamentary election fought on inequality and oil

Voting is underway in Norway, in a parliamentary election that has focused largely on climate change and economic inequality.Norway is western Europe’s biggest producer of oil, exporting more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The sector accounts for 42 per cent of the country’s exports, employs 160,000 people, and last year, brought in 107bn Norwegian Krone (£8.95bn) to government coffers.The role that the Scandinavian country has played as a major oil and gas producer has been at the centre of the campaign, although the transition towards more sustainable energy is likely to be gradual, regardless of which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Norway’s oil addiction at stake in election about climate change

The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth. The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#European Union#Oil Industry#Oslo#Reuters#Labour Party#Socialists#The Marxist Red Party#Green Party#Sparebank 1 Markets#Conservatives#The Centre Party#The Socialist Party
IBTimes

Oil Sector In Balance As Norway Votes

Norwegians voted on Monday in a parliamentary election broadly expected to see the "Red-Green" opposition win, potentially influencing the fate of oil activities in the largest producer in Western Europe. Polling stations opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and first estimates based on advance ballots were to be released when...
WORLD
Derrick

Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a...
ENVIRONMENT
Buffalo News

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. The ruling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Phys.org

Turn off the oil taps? Norway torn between climate and cash

In Stavanger's harbour, the Petroleum Museum chronicles Norway's road to riches. Now, faced with the climate crisis, a growing chorus wants fossil fuels to be relegated to history for good. The "code red" sounded by the United Nations in early August has reignited debate about the future of the oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UAE welcomes regional rivals at major natural gas conference

Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey long-standing foes of the United Arab Emirates, descended on Dubai along with hundreds of other executives on Tuesday, flocking to the world's largest gas expo and the industry’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began.In a scene that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, the Emirati oil minister held forth from a crowded conference room beside the Qatari energy minister, the first such visit since the UAE and three other Arab states imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. Also present was the deputy energy minister from Turkey, similarly at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy