Norway Coalition Talks Start, With Climate and Oil in Focus
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the centre-left bloc on Tuesday seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory, with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters' concerns over global warming and a...www.usnews.com
Comments / 0